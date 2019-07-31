Gosport Road Runners duo Jenny Shilling and Jackie Tombs selected for England Masters

Have your say

Jenny Shilling and Jackie Tombs have been selected to represented England Masters.

The Gosport Road Runners duo will be taking part in the Maidenhead Half Marathon on Sunday, September 1.

Members of Gosport Road Runners gather on the beach at Stokes Bay

And as members of the 65-69 age category, they will compete against runners from the Celtic nations.

Shilling and Tombs are thrilled with their call ups and believe the selection is down to the many hours spent running around Gosport, Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent.

The support received from fellow Gosport Road Runners has been second to none and they have both been quick to thank the club and its members.

Their achievement is all the more impressive when you consider neither started running until the age of 50.

The club has a very long and proud affiliation with Gosport.

It was formed in 1983 as Gosport Joggers and later became Gosport Road Runners.

Members can often be seen throughout the region in club colours – the famous yellow and white running vest which was adopted in 1986.

The club caters for all levels and disciplines – with marathon and ultra runners in its ranks.

Gosport Road Runners also welcomes people who just want to enjoy running.

The club meets at the Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm, with members given the chance to take part in a wide range of running-related activities.

Gosport Road Runners also organise the Gosport Half Marathon, which welcomes 2,000 runners from across the country and around the globe.

As a result of the popular event, the club are able to make annual donations to charities and good causes.

Over the past 10 years, they have donated £124,000 to a wide and varied range of organisations throughout Gosport and will continue to do so.

For more information on Gosport Road Runners or to join, visit gosportroadrunners.org.uk – or pop along on a club night for a chat.