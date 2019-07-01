Mateusz Bereznicki signed off from youth boxing with a statement of intent at the Haringey Box Cup.

The Gosport Boxing Club ace toppled Liverpool’s multi-national champion and England international Reece Sloan with a unanimous victory in London.

The giant 6ft 7in powerhouse picked up the prestigious crown to supplement the three national titles he’s picked up in boxing.

Bereznicki, 18, highlighted the potential he has as he made the step up to 91kg successfully and showcased his boxing skill.

Gosport coach, Darren Blair, said: ‘We knew what he had to do.

‘He was a big boy but we thought had the beating of him on the boxing side of things. So we had to stay long and he did it brilliantly.

‘He comes from a big club and he’s won a lot for them.

‘I think they thought they had the beating of Mateusz, but he outboxed him for two rounds. The boy came for him in the third but it was too late.

‘Mateusz has gone up in weight and it’s worked out for us brilliantly.

‘It was a big jump from 81kg to 91kg and the other lad was a natural at the weight, a big lad.

‘We had to stay on our toes and it worked a treat.’

Bereznicki’s progress hasn’t stretched to England recognition, leading to him switching his attentions to focussing on the country of his birth, Poland, for international action.

And next season will see a move for the Fareham College student to senior level.

Blair added: ‘This lad Mateusz beat has boxed for England, so it felt like we were proving something to them.

‘It’s his last year as a youth and he’s done everything he needs to do. That’s been topped off by winning the Haringey.

‘He’s going to senior level now and he’s up for it. He’s gone to Poland to box again and he’s waiting and hoping for the call.

‘He’s gone up to 91kg in Poland. The signs are there for him and he has to keep progressing.

‘He’s come through the ranks at Gosport and now is national champ and Haringey gold medallist.

‘Now next season we’ll see how good he is at senior level.’