Gosport snooker ace Mark Lloyd suffers defeat on professional debut

MARK Lloyd’s dream snooker debut ended in disappointment after being knocked out of the 19.com English Open.

Facing off against world No.16 Joe Perry was always going to be a tough task, but the Gosport potter wasn’t able to pull off a stunning result – losing 4-1 in Crawley.

In a game lacking fluidity, neither player was able to make a 50+ break with Perry – who became a professional before Lloyd was even born – easing into a 2-0 lead.

But the 19-year-old announced himself by halving the deficit, putting 88 points on the board without reply in his maiden professional event.

That was as good as it got for the teenager, however, Perry turning clinical on the TV table to reach the second round.

Holding his own in front of the television cameras proved an important mark of Lloyd’s character and ability, with bigger and better tournaments coming his way if he can maintain his progression.

‘I tried not to think about it. I knew he was going to be nervous – we’ve all been in that position, making your debut on the TV and everything – and it’s tough,’ said Perry of his opponent.

‘I knew I was going to get lots of chances and to be honest I wasn’t very professional in the way I played.

‘I should have gone about my work better and been a lot sharper. But it’s done now – I won so I’ll move on.’

Watch the English Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White