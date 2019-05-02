Gosport snooker talent Mark Lloyd close to completing his national treble

Have your say

Mark Lloyd is one step away from a third national junior title.

The 19-year-old snooker ace, from Gosport, has potted his way into the final of the English Under-21 Championship.

Striking a blow for south coast snooker, he saw off northern lads Harry Gosney 4-1, Sean Maddocks 4-2 and Patrick Whelan 5-1 in the last-16 knockout in Leeds.

He now faces Callum Beresford, from Yorkshire, in the final in Sheffield next month.

Lloyd, who won the under-16 title in 2015 and the under-18s the following year, booked a place at the Northern Snooker Centre via a qualifying event in London last December.

The following day, Jamie Wilson lost 4-1 to Birmingham’s Hamim Hussain in the quarter-finals of the English Under-18 Championship.

Hamim is in eighth place on the national under-21 circuit and won the national under-14 title twice.

Wilson received a walkover in the last-16 when his opponent failed to show.