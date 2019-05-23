Gosport starlet out to show England what they’re missing after international success

Mateusz Bereznicki is out to prove England’s loss will be Poland’s gain.

Gosport’s promising 6ft 7in powerhouse is edging closer to gaining an international call-up, as his emergence continues.

And that is looking increasingly likely to be away from his adopted country, after enjoying success at the Olympic Hopes event in the Czech Republic.

Bereznicki represented Polish outfit BKS Skorpion at the event and has been drawing plenty of attention from boxing chiefs there.

With the 18-year-old eligible for both countries it appears his path to competing at the highest level is clearer with Poland.

Although on the English talent pathway, Gosport coach Darren Blair explained it’s his country of birth who he appears more likely to represent.

Blair said: ‘It looks like Mateusz is going down the Poland route.

‘He’s been there a couple of times now and had the competition in the Czech Republic.

‘We’re looking that way now and the way he’s been boxing he could be on for a call-up soon.

‘England are on to him and keep talking about training camps.

‘But I think he’s ready for a full call-up now. Sadly, they don’t.

‘Mateusz will be moving up to senior level soon and it will be even harder for him to break through.

‘So the best option for him to progress is going to be with Poland it appears.’

The next date on the horizon for Bereznicki will be the Haringey Box Cup in London on June 16.

The former national champion will be out for revenge there against Stoke Staffs’ Josh Martin after a recent controversial loss for the English title belt in his rivals’ back yard.

Martin has pulled out of a rematch on Gosport’s next show but the pair look to be on collision course at 81kg in the capital.

Blair added: ‘Matteusz won the fight up there, for me, but it went against him on a split decision.

‘They agreed to come down here but have now said he’s injured.

‘He’s in Mateusz’s group, though, in the Haringey and we’re hoping England Boxing can make that for the belt.’