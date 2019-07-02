Brian Gray and Jason Pitt combined to claim 12th and seventh places in round four of the British Sidecar Championships at Knockhill, Scotland, writes Barry Clay.

The results leave the Powerbiking Race Team duo eighth in the overall championship rankings with six rounds remaining.

Gray, from High Wycombe, and Portsmouth's Pitt didn't have the best of qualifying after an off-track excursion in their LCR Yamaha left them stuck in a gravel trap and 15th on the grid.

They did manage to make up a couple of places, though, during a fast and furious race, finishing 12th and among the points - despite Pitt having an arm trapped between two outfits as they battled it out for position.

Heavy rain saw the cancellation of race two on Saturday night.

Sunday's weather conditions were similar, but by the time the sidecars lined up for their 15-lap race a dry line was appearing and Gray opted for intermediate tyres

That decision was rewarded as the duo moved up five places to eighth, to again claim all-important points in the championship race.

Gray and Pitt are next in action on July 19-21 at Snetterton.