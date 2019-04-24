Great Britain talent Emma Mack determined to make her mark on world stage as she prepares for Spain mission

Promising aquathlete Emma Mack is one step closer to competing on the world stage thanks to support from Lucketts Travel.

The coach firm has donated £600 to help the 15-year-old go to the World Championships in Spain next month. The money will help contribute towards her GBR kit, as well as travel costs.

Mack, from Waterlooville, specialises in the aquathlon, which is part of the triathlon group of events and consists of a 1k lake swim and a 5k run.

She was selected to be part of Team GB in September last year and is now ranked first in Great Britain in the aquathlon ladies under-20s.

The teenager, who trains for around 24 hours a week with Chapel Triathlon Club and Portsmouth Northsea Swimming Club, has been fundraising to cover the £2,500 cost of going to the World Championships.

With help from her family she has already raised the majority of the amount and the donation from Lucketts takes her another step closer to Spain.

Mack, who also competes in triathlons and biathlons, said: ‘I’m really excited to take part in the ITU World Championships for the first time ever but it’s expensive when you factor in the kit, travel and everything else. I’m so grateful to Lucketts Travel for helping out and hope to do everyone proud at the competition.’

Tony Lawman, managing director at Lucketts Travel, said: ‘Emma’s hard work in training has really paid off and we’re thrilled a local athlete is taking centre stage at the World Championships. It was our pleasure to help out. We hope other local businesses will follow suit and help her raise the final money needed.’

Lucketts’ sponsorship of the talented teenager forms part of its ongoing commitment to support local sports players and teams. It is the official travel partner for Portsmouth FC and Hampshire Cricket.

The company’s fleet of comfortable and modern coaches are regularly called upon by a raft of other sports teams – including Mack’s swimming club Portsmouth Northsea – to provide transport to matches and competitions across the country.

To find out more about the company or to enquire about coach hire see the website lucketts.co.uk or call 01329 823755.

To help Emma raise the final £500 needed to get her to the World Championships visit her funding web page gofundme.com/support-emma-as-she-represents-gb-at-world-champs