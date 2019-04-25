Great camaraderie between competitors and the strong support along the seafront helped ensure another fantastic edition of the Portsmouth Duathlon Series.

Neil Collins and Kelly Stokes won the overall titles while many of the local clubs were well represented with Portsmouth Triathletes leading the way and lots of newcomers enjoying the friendly competition.

The 5k race during the final event of the series saw Martin Pegler finish second, Adrian Bonner take the win and Rupert Rhodes finish third. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

The good training and development, with many working with the triathlon club, has clearly paid off. Some fantastic times and great improvements were evident throughout the series of three races which started in February.

All three events provided fantastic spectacles and organiser Rob Piggott is pleased to the series growing in popularity.

He said: ‘The atmosphere makes it special. It is a bit different to the other events with the spirit in transition and everyone encouraging each other.

‘We’ve seen some great performances throughout the series. The medal we had which was put together for all three races proved very popular. That was nice to see.

The final race of the Portsmouth Duathlon Series. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘We had some of our former champions back. Patryk Huckzkowski and George Little competed and did well. It was nice to see them.

‘Victoria Ayriss had a great third race and pushed our new champion Kelly Stokes all the way in that one. She’s done well coming back from injury and progressed throughout the series.

‘We have a lot of people who come back to the series year after year. Debbie Pentland is getting faster and faster and she had a great series. Bob Pentland raced well again. Michael Hawkes had another good solid series and took sixth place overall.’

The dates for the 2020 series are February 23, March 29 and April 19.