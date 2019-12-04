Grey day for Chichester as Portsmouth grab late Hampshire/Surrey League success

Niall Grey was Portsmouth’s late hero as they left Hampshire/Surrey Regional 2 strugglers Chichester 2nds still searching for their first point of the season.

He smashed home a short corner 10 minutes from time to give Portsmouth a 3-2 win against a Chi side who have now lost all nine league games.

Dan Hayward of Portsmouth 3rds in action against Havant 5ths at Furze Lane. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Portsmouth went ahead when Rob Hunt followed up on a short corner to powerfully flick and a quick counter involving Stu Avery, Chris Palmer and Hunt ended with an unmarked Luke Parsons netting at the far post.

Chi hit back before half-time and, despite stern words from coach Chris Wimshurst during the interval, Portsmouth conceded again after the restart.

Man of the match was awarded to Will Hartley.

*

Paul Barnes of Portsmouth 3rds, right, against Havant 5ths at Furze Lane. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Jon Farmer snatched a 3-3 draw for Portsmouth 2nds in a topsy-turvy encounter at Gosport.

A Jacob Shucksmith double seemed to have put the visitors in control, before Gosport hit back to take the lead.

After Farmer rifled a penalty corner into the bottom corner to level, debutant Portsmouth keeper Stephen Rowland made some fine saves late on.

*

Harrison Carleek-Blakley, right. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

A late Havant 5ths leveller denied Portsmouth 3rds victory at Furze Lane in another 3-3 draw in Hampshire Division 5.

Havant arrived with the legendary Brian Palmer in midfield, their top goalscorer Ben Bream up front and Hampshire U15 player Jonas Waktare setting the pace in midfield.

Alex Love's Portsmouth had a slightly-changed side with the introduction of goalkeeper Oli Barron and Pete Rayner brought in to help out in midfield.

The hosts also welcomed back twins Harrison and Quentin Carkeek-Blakley, who brought some extra pace to proceedings.

Bryan Hodges of Portsmouth 3rds v Havant 5ths at Furze Lane. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Paul Barnes set up Dan Hayward to score his first ever senior hockey goal, before Havant equalised through short corner specialist Bream.

Portsmouth regained the lead when Owen Barnes beat three players before scoring, only for Havant to level again.

After the restart, Portsmouth took the lead for the third time - Tristan Barnes setting up Paul Barnes to score.

Bryan Hodges, Andy Arnell and Adam Harley impressed as waves of Havant attacks tested them. And when umpire Nigel Bowes awarded a penalty flick to Havant, the effort was fired wide.

But the visitors were not to be denied and, in the last minute, Bream hammered in a strike from the top of the D.

Man of the match went jointly to Tristan Barnes for superb defending - particularly from defensive short corners - and Hayward.

Portsmouth 3rds' Paul Barnes, right, v Havant 5ths at Furze Lane. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

*

Portsmouth 4ths came from behind to beat Yateley 3-1 with goals from Caleb Rowland, captain Pete Wingate and Mark Wilson.

Man on the match was awarded to Jack Burns for excellent composure at centre back.