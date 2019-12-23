Have your say

It was a Grice top-two lockout in the final Fareham parkrun prior to Christmas.

City of Portsmouth Athletics Club’s Maisie Grice served up a phenomenal performance to come home first in a time of 17:51.

Zippy Grice was second to finish in the latest Fareham parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Not only was it enough to see the teenager break the tape in Fareham, it was also a personal best effort in seven appearances at the course.

And there was another Grice following behind Maisie to finish in second spot.

Portsmouth Triathletes member Zippy, who reached the milestone of 50 parkruns in the latest Fareham event, was next across the line (18:20).

Taking on the course for the first time, both Samuel Cohen and Benjamin Alexander Roe showed their qualities.

Cohen completed the top three (18:27), while Roe was the fourth to finish (19:33).

Stubbington Green Runners’ Ray Gunner was competing in parkrun number 101.

He came home in a creditable sixth position (20:21) as he now sets his sights on joining the 150 club.

Portsmouth Joggers Club’s Nicola Thomas, who came home in 14th place, was the next female to finish after first-placed Grice (21:51).

n Lewis Banner produced another outstanding display in the Whiteley parkrun.

A member of Stubbington Green Runners, he has now broke the tape on each of his past three outings at this particular events.

Remarkably, Banner has never finished outside of the top two in four appearances at the Whiteley parkrun.

His latest first-placed finish in this particular event saw him record a personal best time as well (16:50).

Martin Stockley also served up a pb in his 13th appearance in this particular event.

The Eastleigh Running Club member followed Banner home (16:56).

Whiteley first timer Jamie Foster was third to finish (17:35).

Another runner taking part in the Whiteley event for the first time, Ian Sanders, was fifth across the line (18:05).

Katie Youp, also making a first timer at this particular parkrun course, was first female to finish in a time of 20:04.

n Ben Harding was first home by a considerable margin in the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

The Kent Athletics Club runner broke the tape in a time of 15:31, recording a personal best time on the course.

Chris Smith was next home (17:38), while Nikki Moxham, who was sixth overall, was first female home (19:26).