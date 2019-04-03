Cameron Hardy is confident of claiming the first title of his career.

The Royal Navy talent meets Harry Hardwick at Made4TheCage 29 for the promotion’s featherweight title on Saturday.

Hardy, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, is bidding for a seventh straight victory in just 14 months.

The Darlington-born charge hasn’t been defeated since his professional debut and now vies to win a maiden piece of silverware.

He faces a decent opponent in Hardwick, though, who fell to a split-decision loss to Luke Ord for the 145lbs belt last June.

With both fighters hailing from the north east, a crackling atmosphere is expected inside Tyne and Wear’s Rainton Meadows Arena.

Hardy is expecting an exciting battle against Hardwick – but is adamant he’s better than his opponent in all areas.

‘I can’t wait for it,’ said Hardy.

‘When you first start fighting, the only thing that you want is a strap.

‘I’m buzzing to be fighting for my first title.

‘It’s a title fight, in front of a home crowd and I’m really looking forward to it.

‘We’re both from up that way and there’ll be a decent crowd.

‘Harry is technically good. He’s not a big lad for featherweight but neither am I.

‘He’s not afraid to strike, quick on his feet and I know he likes his jiu-jitsu

‘He definitely comes to fight, has been around for a while and it’ll be a good scrap.

‘He lost a close split decision for the title last year but that fight could have went either way and Luke Ord is no pushover, either.

‘With everything we have been working on, though, I really think wherever the fight goes then I’ll win it.’

Hardy makes quick turnaround after defeating David Khalsa via first-round TKO at Battle Arena 54 in Birmingham last month.

And the 23-year-old could potentially become a double champion when he challenges for the Killacam featherweight title in Margate on May 25.

Despite his busy schedule, Hardy revealed he’d rather stay as active as possible as it allows him to make greater improvements.

He added: ‘I like fighting consistently because it means I’m not starting from the bottom again.

‘Because fitness is already there, you have more time to practice rather than taking time out to get your fitness levels up.

‘When I’ve been away with the navy, come back and started from rock bottom then I've had to catch up with the techniques and get my fitness up.

‘But while you’re fitness then you can just crack on with technique.’