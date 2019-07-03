Gym 01's Elliott Hoye confident he'll produce a 'stellar performance' in battle of undefeated

Elliott Hoye is confident of delivering a ‘stellar performance’ and extending his unbeaten streak.

The flyweight, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, bids to take his record to 6-0 on Saturday.

He meets Liam Gittings (3-0) at Almighty Fighting Championship 13 in York.

Both fighters have yet to taste defeat as professionals – but that looks set to change after their battle.

Hoye is wary he’s in for a tough scrap against Southport’s Gittings.

However, the Brighton-born ace is buoyed with confidence having finished all five of his opponents since moving into the paid ranks in April 2018.

And while it was Gittings who had a more successful amateur career, Hoye knows that counts for nothing when they meet inside the cage.

He said: ‘I’m feeling good and I’m excited for this fight against a tough opponent.

‘It’s two unbeaten guys and I’m excited see how far he can push me.

‘It will be a tough fight but I think I’m going to stop him. I have seen all of his fights and know what he’s about.

‘He’s good and it’s going to be really tough but I’m more than ready for that.

‘One hundred per cent I feel ready to go and feel like this is going to be a stellar performance.

‘I'm operating at the highest level I ever have and feel ready.

‘Danny was one of the top amateurs in the country – but I’m well aware that doesn't mean anything.

‘Hopefully he’s not overlooking me and I think he will come prepared.’

Hoye was set to meet Benoit Poittevin in May but the Frenchman pulled out in the 11th hour.

While it was frustrating at the time, the Gym 01 talent is no longer dwelling on that setback.

Hoye added: ‘I was gutted not to fight – it was a bit of a shambles the whole way through.

‘It’s a shame and that’s the fight game. I’d have loved to have fought but it’s a waste of energy being sad about it and it’s done now.

‘Liam has no reason to pullout. He wants to fight and would lose too much face if he did.

‘Unless he gets a freak injury he’ll be fighting.’