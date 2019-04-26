Gym 01's Elliott Hoye receives biggest career buzz in homecoming title success

Elliott Hoye received the biggest buzz of his career during his homecoming title success.

The flyweight, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, won the Victory Fights belt in scintillating fashion on Saturday.

Hoye delivered a first-round submission victory against Mitchell Johnson in Brighton.

It ensured he extended his unblemished record to 5-0 and clinched a maiden piece of silverware after less than a year in the professional ranks.

Before entering the cage, Hoye’s name was chanted by his army of supporters at the city's Hilton Metropole.

But the fledgling talent ensured he didn’t let the vociferous backing interfere with his game plan.

Hoye said: ‘It was amazing. Just before I walked out I was behind the crowd and a few of them saw me.

‘They started chanting the whole of the way through of the previous fight and I was buzzing.

‘I think it was the best buzz of my career so far and it was a special night.

‘But, ultimately, I try to not let it impact my performance because you can fall into the trap of defining how you win or lose by pleasing people.

‘It’s cool to have people there and it definitely helps but if I think I have to go and put on a performance then there’s an external pressure you don’t need.

‘It was a shame it finished quick because Mitchell is a good fighter and didn’t really get to show it.

‘We exchanged and he landed a right hand. It was quite nice but I walked straight into it, so I took him down straight away.

‘I ended up in full guard, threw some punches and went to side control. He went into a turtle position so I hit a D’Arce choke.

‘As soon as I hit the choke, I knew it was on. I’ve hit that probably 1000 times in the gym this year and there was no way it wasn’t on.

‘I almost stopped squeezing because I didn’t want to gas my arms out but there was no way it wasn’t on because it was so tight.

‘Winning the belt was nice in my hometown but I’m not too worries about winning titles.’

Hoye makes another swift turn around when he faces Benoit Poittevin at Killacam 16 in Margate on May 25.

And he could be 7-0 come July, with a bout earmarked in York.

'I just want to keep wining fights and taking out names,’ added Hoye.

‘I was pleased to get the win, didn't take any damage and now it's onto the next fight in five weeks’ time.

‘I’m got some exciting fights coming up. I’m fighting in Margate next month and then in York in July.’