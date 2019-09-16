Gym 01's Elliott Hoye's return to winning ways exactly how he predicted

Elliott Hoye’s return to winning ways went exactly how he expected.

The flyweight, who trains at Fratton's Gym 01, bounced back from his first professional loss to dispatch Aaron Lalaye at Battle Arena 57.

Hoye delivered a second-round submission victory to move his record to 6-1.

A loss to Liam Gittens in July prompted the 23-year-old to switch his training approach in the build-up.

And Hoye got his reward in Kettering as he remained patient for an opening before finishing the bout via rear naked choke.

He said: ‘There wasn't too much emotion afterwards because it went how we expected it to go.

‘I knew he was good and beat me as an amateur but I knew how much I’d progressed compared to him.

‘I just looked to slow the fight down compared to my last bout.

‘Once I was on top I just started to work my attacks from there. There was a lot more emphasis on securing the position and not wasting it.

‘I composed myself and started doing the damage when the openings were created rather than rushing.

‘I tried not to go for broke on anything. I hit a few chokes before securing a dominant position and then once I had his back I knew I could get the finish.

‘There was so much time left in the round so he wasn't going to escape.

‘On the feet, Aaron didn’t land anything of real significance. He then started looking for the takedown because I think he assumed the grappling was going to be much easier.

‘That’s how we expected it to go but it was still nice to go out there and do it, so I was pleased with the performance.’

Hoye makes a swift turnaround to the cage when he meets Shamsul Haque in the main event of Shock N Awe 30 at Portsmouth Guildhall on October 19.

The Brighton-born ace added: It’s five weeks this Saturday and I’m excited.

‘He’ll be a tough opponent and it’ll be nice to be able to get back on a win streak.’