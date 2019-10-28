Gym 01's Elliott Hoye targeting top UK flyweights after capturing Shock N Awe title

Elliott Hoye toasted his Shock N Awe 30 main event success and declared: My opponent couldn’t keep up with me.

The flyweight, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, defeated Shamsul Haque via second round rear naked choke to claim the promotion’s 125lbs title at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The Brighton-born ace was always confident heading into the bout and moved his professional record to 7-1.

And his defeat of Haque played out exactly how he predicted.

Hoye said: ‘It pretty much went how I expected it. I expected a little bit more resistance but that's the way it pans out sometimes.

‘I won the first round then broke him from there, choking him out in the second round. He gave up his back and I got the choke.

‘He is a good fighter but I don’t think he could keep up.

‘It was a good fight, I was happy with it. He posed me some problems but ultimately it was a straightforward win.

‘So many people ask me how you feel afterwards but it’s nothing too crazy as I expect to win.

‘It’s not being arrogant but you do expect to win and I knew it was going to happen.

‘Obviously, there’s always variables how you can lose a fight but you do expect to win.’

Hoye fought for the fifth time this year, having won four and lost once.

Now he’s targeting some big names in 2020 and is confident he can become the top-ranked flyweight in the country.

Hoye added: ‘I’m going to rest up until around February and then hopefully when I’ll be pro for two years I’ll have 10 wins.

‘We’re going to look at taking on some stiffer competition. The first goal is to get 10 wins and then go from there.

‘I’m ranked at eight in the country now and I’d feel confident against most guys in the top 10.

‘A lot are already signed to promotions, so it depends how many are available to fight but we’ll see where things take us.

‘At this stage, the UK rankings are a good reference point but you can have massive leaps each weekend.

‘I think I am one of the top flyweights and it’s nice to start getting that recognition.

‘I’m sure this time next year once the dust has settled then I’ll be at the top.’