Gym 01's Elliott Hoye: Winning the bout more important than claiming Victory Fights title 

Elliott Hoye looked towards his homecoming and insisted: I’m thinking more about winning the bout than the title.

The Brighton ace challenges Mitchell Johnson for the Victory Fights flyweight belt in the city’s Hilton Metropole on Saturday.

Hoye, who trains at Fratton's Gym 01, has racked up an unblemished professional record of 4-0.

Last time out at Shock N Awe 29 in March, Hoye eased to a first-round submission success against Nicky Adams at Portsmouth Guildhall.

He now challenges for his maiden piece of silverware in the paid ranks.

And while Hoye is relishing the opportunity of becoming a champion, adding another win to his résumé is more important to him.

He said: ‘I’ve been feeling good and just been ticking over.

‘I was already in shape from my last fight so it’s been nice just to be able to focus on technique, while maintaining fitness and keeping my body in shape.

‘Fighting in my hometown is going to be good. I’ve sold a bunch of tickets but even other people in there will know who I am.

‘The crowd should be good and I’m excited for it.

‘The experience is going to be good but I’m not really thinking about the title too much – I’m just thinking about the fight.

‘I don’t want to fight to the occasion, I want to fight to win.

‘My style is crowd pleasing but I’m going to go out there and do what I need to do to stop this guy.

‘I’m not one of those people who will walking to the cage and think “This is a title fight”.

‘It’s ultimately about the win but I’m excited to be fighting for the belt as well.’

Johnson makes his debut in the paid ranks against Hoye.

Having had nine bouts as an amateur, however, he’s still plenty experienced.

Hoye is expecting an action-packed battle – but is confident he'll continue his unbeaten streak.

‘I just need to keep taking fights and getting wins,' he added.

‘Mitchell will be tough and I’m excited for it.

‘He is going to come to fight and come to win but it should be good fun.

‘It’s his pro debut but he’s had quite a few amateur fights and he has some experience.

‘I’ve seen bits and bobs of him – my coaches have watched most of the footage and I know what to expect anyway.

‘I know this guy is going to try to win and I'm excited to earn the victory and beat it out of him.

‘Mitchell will definitely bring it. In the first two minutes, I want to see what he’s got.

‘But I’m looking forward to the moment when he releases I’m a different level.’