Fidel Edwards has set himself the challenge of achieving 50 wickets this season in the County Championship.

The Hampshire fast bowler has made a flying start to the season. He took eight wickets in the opening match against Essex, writes Alex Smith.

On day one against Yorkshire it was more of a struggle for the Ageas Bowl outfit with Edwards taking two wickets during a long day in the field.

But the 37-year-old hopes he can keep doing the damage throughout the summer and will be looking to do his work quickly as well.

He said: ‘I want to average four wickets a game and if I can do that then I should be able to hit the 50 mark.

‘As a bowler you want to take five wickets and that’s all bowlers, just like batters want to score a hundred – it is probably the equivalent.

‘If I take five wickets quickly then I put less strain on my body, gets me off the field faster and puts us in a winning position – that is my job out there.

‘I would say I had a lot more rest over the winter which allowed me to get more strength back into my body.

‘After playing all the games here last year, I said I wanted to take a long break and come back stronger this year – and it has worked for now.

‘I am not one to bowl within myself. I will do whatever the team needs so when the team needs me to run in and bowl as fast I can then that is my job.

‘I don’t think about my age or what my body can or can’t do. My aim is just to bowl fast and take the wickets.’