Hambledon need to capitalise on good start with inspirational Marshall leading the charge

Spencer Le-Clercq wants Hambledon to make the most of the good start to their Southern League division three campaign.

The team have won four of their first five games and are currently second in the league behind unbeaten Bashley(Rydal) II.

They have a good chance to chalk up a fifth-consecutive win as they visit struggling Lymington II.

The young captain believes a key factor in his sides’ early success has been the return of George Marshall.

A quality batsman, Marshall played just two games last season, before taking some time out.

He showed his class with an unbeaten 154 runs in the win against Fareham & Crofton and already has amassed 250 runs in just four games.

Le-Clercq is delighted to have him back in the fold.

He said: ‘We all know what a good player George is and he has probably played at a higher standard than most players in our team.

‘His innings last weekend was one of the best I have ever seen at Ridgemeadow.

‘The Fareham & Crofton bowlers were put to the sword and he made it look so easy.

‘He is a classy batter who scores 360 degrees around the wicket.

‘Not only did he hit some supreme cover drives he also stepped down the wicket and hit back over the bowlers head.

‘The young opposition bowlers were demoralised.

‘It is brilliant having George back as Henry Glanfield has been ruled out by injury.’

Le-Clercq admits his team are far from the finished article and have been lucky on a couple of occasions.

They fought back to beat previously unbeaten Trojans by one run after looking dead and buried.

Then they also recovered from 40 for five to beat Purbrook.

‘The win at Trojans gave everyone a big boost,’ said Le-Clercq.

‘It has been a good start but we mustn’t let ourselves become complacent.

‘We must look to build and make the most of it.

‘Our ambitions are to try to get back up to division two and I believe we have the quality in the side to do it.’