Hambledon punish Fareham & Crofton errors

Fareham & Crofton’s bowlers lost their sense of direction in incredible fashion in their 130-run Southern League division three defeat against Hambledon at Ridge Meadow.

They conceded a whopping 70 extras including bowling 53 wides with Dan Wimble the worst culprit.

Wimble was way off radar bowling 16 wides and two no balls.

Hambledon posted a mammoth 362 for eight off their 50 overs with George Marshall (154 not out) and Alexander Willoughby (80) punishing the wayward bowling.

The visitors regained some respectability with a better batting performance that saw James Heiniger (103 not out) score a good unbeaten century.

It was a fourth-successive win for Hambledon.

Purbrook produced their best result of the season so far with a 188-run win at Hythe & Dibden.

Vice-captain Martin Lee admitted it wasn’t a comfortable start.

He said: ‘We had a bit of a wobble at 60 for four after Sean Figgins had given us a solid start.

‘But our middle to lower order steadied things up for us.

‘It is an important win for us and we are looking to kick on after our traditional slow start.’

Figgins managed to score 59. Clark Harding (76) then provided the stability Purbrook needed with his well judged innings which included 10 fours and a six.

Brad Mengham (29 off 22 balls) increased the momentum with his quicker innings and Alex Cox batted well at the end.

When Hythe replied Josh McCoy and Tom Amis applied a stranglehold which meant they were reduced to seven for one after nine overs.

Aaron Dean (four for 39) and Lee (four wickets for one run) then did the damage to take the wickets.

Portsmouth & Southsea’s miserable start continued with a seven wicket defeat at Tichborne Park.

After electing to bat first Portsmouth & Southsea were bowled out for 120 in less than 30 overs.

In the Hampshire League Gosport Borough maintained their push for the top with a 153-run win at Ryde.

Bedhampton Mariners maintained their winning ways with a three-wicket win against Parley at Bidbury Mead.