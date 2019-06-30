Hambledon had their Southern League division three promotion hopes dented after suffering a second successive defeat.

Spencer Le Clerq's side were well beaten by 100 runs at Tichborne Park.

The home team posted a total of 217 for nine, with Luke Barber (three for 47) again the leading Hambledon bowler.

The visitors failed to recover from a disastrous start in their reply whichsaw them slump to 44 for six.

Lewis Le Clerq was left stranded unbeaten on 40 runs, including three fours and two sixes, as Hambledon were bowled out for 117.

The Dons sit fourth in table after eight games.

Meanwhile, Fareham & Crofton gave a good account of themselves in their 35-run defeat against leaders Bashley (Rydal) II.

The New Forest side were reduced to 84 for eight by some devastating bowling from Blake Barnwell (three for 35).

In a terrific all-round performance, Barnwell later crashed an unbeaten 42 off 44 balls

A ninth-wicket partnership of 108 runs, however, wrested control back into the hands of the home side who finished on 266 for six.

James Heiniger (55) and San Wimble (20) got the visitors off to a solid start.

Fareham were then kept in the hunt by Sam Stoddart (32) and Ben White (33) before Barnwell raised hopes even further with his blitz.

It was a gallant performance from Tom Kent's troops in defeat.

They will need more battling performances like it as they fight to avoid relegation.

Gosport Borough's hopes for a quick return to Southern League cricket suffered another blow with a six-wicket loss at Parley in Hampshire League division one.

Borough were bowled out for 183 and their opponents cruised to an easy win with six wickets in hand.

Bedhampton Mariners continue to find life tough in Hampshire Division One following a comprehensive 112-run home defeat against Hursley Park.

In Division Two Emsworth edged to a thrilling one-wicket success against Bramshaw to boost their hopes of getting clear of relegation trouble.

Bishop’s Waltham picked up a good four-wicket triumph at East Woodhay.