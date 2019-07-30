Have your say

Liam Dawson reflected on two months without cricket and insisted: I wouldn’t swap my World Cup memories.

The Hampshire all-rounder was an unused member of the triumphant England squad that beat New Zealand to the crown in a thrilling Lord’s final.

Liam Dawson back in action for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He returned to the Ageas Bowl earlier this month having not played a competitive fixture since the middle of May.

Now the 29-year-old is in the thick of Vitality Blast action with Hampshire – steering them to a first south group win with an unbeaten 47 at Somerset on Friday.

James Vince’s side continue their quest for a spot at Finals Day with a trip to Essex Eagles on Thursday (7pm).

Dawson, who has given his winner’s medal to his one-year-old son Ralphie, said: ‘It was a little bit frustrating as you want to play, especially after the start to the season I had.

‘I was in very good form. When you don’t play and only train you lose that match intensity.

‘But being a part of the squad was amazing.

‘If someone said to me at the start of the summer I was going to be in the World Cup squad, I would have taken that every day of the week.

‘It was special. I didn’t expect it but I worked my way into the squad.

‘You can only train and make sure you are ready to play just in case something does happen.

‘You don’t suddenly lose how to bat or bowl overnight.

‘I have played a lot of cricket now and am fairly experienced, so I know what I need to do to be ready for a game.

‘That is to make sure I am in the right headspace if I’m needed.

‘But the only way you know if you are in form is by playing games.

‘Thankfully I have come back to Hampshire and feel like I am in a good place.

‘Hopefully as the competition continues I can contribute more to the team.

Dawson is key to Hampshire’s Vitality Blast hopes.

The left-arm spinner enjoyed success during the winter with Comilla Victorians, who won the Bangladesh Premier League, and Pakistan Super League outfit Peshawar Zalmi.