Hampshire are on track if they can make step up in second half of season

Adi Birrell reckons Hampshire will be in striking distance of their first Specsavers County Championship title for 46 years if they can improve on their strong first half of the season which has put them right in the mix.

The Ageas Bowl side are currently second in division one having won three and drawn two of their opening seven fixtures, although have played a game more than their nearest rivals Essex, writes Alex Smith.

Despite a largely positive start to the cricket campaign, which also saw the county reach the Royal London One-Day Cup final, there have been innings defeats to Yorkshire and Essex.

And with Hampshire 23 points behind Somerset at the top of the table at the halfway stage, Birrell has admitted the side are just about meeting his expectations so far.

He said: ‘I was hoping Hampshire would be in touching distance of anyone that were ahead at this stage of the season.

‘Although Somerset are slightly further ahead now.

‘We have seven more matches to play, exactly half way, so we need to make the second half better than the first half.

‘If we can do that we will be within a grasp of the title.’

South African Birrell took over from Craig White as Hampshire main coach over the winter.

And the former Ireland chief has revealed how the schedule made life more difficult than he had expected.

He said: ‘It has been busier than I expected. It has been difficult going from one format to another without much preparation to another.

‘We played a four-day game and then had one day off before a final.

‘That is pretty new to me, not being able to prepare for a final like we should.

‘Then next month we play a four-day game and two days later we play a T20 – usually I would be accustomed to playing for a certain format but it is what it is and is the same for everyone.

‘I’d like to think I have got my thoughts across so far.

‘We have won three matches and in all three of those we have played good cricket.

‘At times we have done very well, we just need to be more consistent and not let performances like Essex trip up our season.’