James Vince has been called up to the England squad for the forthcoming Royal London one day international (ODI) series against Pakistan.

The Hampshire captain, who was originally selected for this week’s one-dayer against Ireland and the Vitality IT20 game against Pakistan, has also been added to the squad for the 50-over series against Sarfaraz Ahmed's side.

Vince last featured for England against India last July, scoring 27 at the top of the order against India.

The ODI series against Pakistan starts at The Oval on Wednesday, May 8.