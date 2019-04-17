Have your say

James Vince is back in the England one-day fold for matches against Ireland and Pakistan next month.

The Hampshire skipper has been named in a 14-man squad ahead of one-off ODI and T20 games.

But the Cuckfield-born batsman has missed out on a place in England’s preliminary World Cup 15-man team.

And Vince is also not named in the 17-man squad for the ODI series against Pakistan – all of which were announced earlier today.

The 28-year-old could be in line for a first appearance for England’s 50-over team since last summer when they take on Ireland in Dublin on May 3.

And Vince may feature for his country in a T20 international for the first time in more than a year when Eoin Morgan’s men meet Pakistan at Sophia Gardens in a one-off meeting two days later.

There is still the possibility of the Hampshire skipper making England’s final World Cup squad, though.

Should he star in games against Ireland and Pakistan, changes can be made up to May 23 when the final 15-man party must be confirmed.

Vince hit a half-century as Hampshire began their Royal London One-Day Cup defence at Kent.

The skipper struck 56 before falling at Canterbury.