Hampshire hungry to keep improving after faultless start to Royal London One-Day Cup campaign​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

South African all-rounder Aiden Markram assessed Hampshire’s faultless start to their Royal London One-Day Cup defence and warned rivals: We still want to get better.

The club’s overseas signing delivered an outstanding all-round display to take the Ageas Bowl outfit to a crushing 119-run victory over Middlesex.

That made it three straight wins to start the defence of the competition they won at Lord’s last season.

And despite sitting pretty at the top of the South Group, Markram revealed Hampshire are still striving to get better.

He said: ‘You can never take winning for granted and we are doing things right as a team – we still want to get better.

‘Having set 300 it was nice to have a score on the board but then they got going and had a good partnership.

‘We thought it would go down to the wire as they have quality players in the side but our entire unit performed.

‘I didn’t quite see me going through 10 overs with the ball, but I was really happy with how it worked out.

‘A lot of credit must go to the entire team, especially the fielding which was really good today – we built pressure well.

‘It felt a bit slower today which doesn’t make it a bad pitch – it was just about adapting to it.

‘It was a case of having wickets in hand towards the back end which may have made us tentative in the middle overs.

‘It was hard to line up a certain bowler because they bowled well.’

Hampshire will be eyeing a fourth straight Royal London One-Day Cup win when they welcome Gloucestershire on Friday (11am).