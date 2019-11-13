Hampshire into Premier Division top four following west country success

Hampshire moved into the Premier Division top four with a 23-16 win in Cornwall.

The ladies B side got the visitors off to a good start as Pennie Lewis, Tracy May and Dawn

Simmonds propelled them into a 3-0 lead.

The hosts took the next set before Corrine Hammond claimed a fourth for Hampshire in an eventual 4-2 success.

Cornwall men’s second string took the initial advantage, building a 2-0 lead, before Jamie Kelling, Kev Woodward, Luke Getty, Del Ballard, Arron Monk and Dave Bonnett rattled off six on the trot to put Hampshire in the driving seat.

Momentum then swung to Cornwall as they took three of the last four sets with Hampshire’s sole win, from Steve Musson, giving them a 7-5 victory and an 11-7 lead going into the second day.

Hampshire took a 2-1 lead in the ladies’ A match with Jo Rolls and Ai Jurd on the mark, but Cornwall took three ties in a row to win 4-2.

Hampshire needed six sets from the men’s A match to secure an overall win and they immediately took half of those courtesy of Richie North, Paul Winter and James Nicholson.

Cornwall got off the mark in the fourth set before Andy Mitchell and Kev Woodward made it 5-1 to Hampshire.

The hosts won another two sets but Chas Barstow guaranteed Hampshire the overall win with three sets left. Despite another pair of Cornwall wins, Mike Symes triumphed in the final clash to give Hampshire a 7-5 win.

PORTSMOUTH MEN’S WINTER LEAGUE

Division 4 outfit Harvest Home booked a place in the last four of the fives competition.

The Harvest side of Dave King, W Bevan, B Mowatt, M Griffin, Liam Thomson, Terry Scullion and T Martin sealed their spot with a 4-1 triumph over Thatchers’ Chris Lawrence, P Hann, D Robinson, A Messenger, P Lamb and B Griffin.

Phoenix North End B’s Lloyd Walker, Brad Mulholland, Lee Smith, T Archer, Jamie Stewart, Lee Cook and Vince Aston also made it to the semi finals.

So did the Phoenix North End A quintet of D Rogers, Stan Brimecome snr, Stan Brimecome jnr, Paul Jerome and J Tazewell.

The semi-final line up will be completed by the Admiral Drake B team of D Smith, MikeSymes, Chris Jafkins, Sam Head, Barry Stevens, James Brooker and B Huntington.