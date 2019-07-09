Have your say

Hampshire’s over-65s quartet of Paul Reader, Barry Featherstone, Iain Nicholson and Dave Harris have been crowned squash’s national inter-county champions.

The team lifted the prestigious masters crown after coming out on top on finals day at Coventry and North Warwick Sports Club.

Hampshire’s first game was against holders Cumbria, whom they beat 2-1 to give them a top-four place.

They then played Kent for a place in the final - again, running out 2-1 winners.

In the last-two match-up, they faced favourites Surrey.

However, the underdogs came out on top after an epic battle.

They won 2-1, with Featherstone winning 3-2 in the final game.