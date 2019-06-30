Kyle Abboutt admitted Hampshire allowed Somerset to score too quickly on the opening day of their County Championship division one clash at Taunton.

And the South African felt his bowling figures of six for 84 were a ‘consolation’ rather than a stellar display.

James Hildreth’s superb 105 helped league leaders Somerset post a first-innings total of 408.

Yet at one stage the hosts were cruising at 353 for three before losing their remaining seven wickets in the space of 55 runs.

Abbott claimed four of those scalps, with James Fuller (two for 51) and Fidel Edwards (two for 71) taking two apiece.

Hampshire ended the day on 15 for one, with Ollie Soames dismissed for a duck.

Despite his efforts, Abbott was disappointed the run rate Somerset were able to score at.

But fast bowler believes there’s enough in the pitch for the Ageas Bowl batsmen to register a decent total in reply.

He said: ‘I ended up with six wickets, but it feels more like a consolation than anything to shout about.

‘We didn't bowl well for much of the day. It's a difficult ground for bowlers once the batsmen get momentum, but there is no excuse for going at five an over.

‘They scored too quickly in the afternoon. When the ball went soft, it was tough.

‘But it's not a bad pitch to bat on and hopefully we can get past the follow-on figure and take it from there.’

Centurian Hildreth feels Somerset posted enough first-innings runs to go on and win the game.

He said: ‘The jury is still out on the pitch. At times when I was batting it seemed pretty flat, but our later batsmen may not agree.

‘The ball was certainly swinging at times and at the end there it nipped about a bit for our bowlers.

‘It's always nice to score a century. That is what I play the game for. Our top order know we haven't got enough runs this season and it goes with the territory that when that happens you get criticised.

‘That's part of the game. With our bowling attack, I feel confident we have enough runs to push on and win this game.’