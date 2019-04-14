Hampshire take step back after fine opener… Dawson and Barker provided fight for key positive

Hampshire took a big step back after their opening win as Giles White expressed his disappointment with Yorkshire dominating for an easy win at the Ageas Bowl.

It was a reversal of fortune from the big success against Essex last time out.

Another good win to back that up would have really given Hampshire some momentum.

But instead Yorkshire romped to an innings victory in the County Championship clash, winning by an innings and 44 runs.

Director of cricket White said: ‘You almost look at this game and say it is the complete opposite to last week which is a shame because it was a really good result and we were proud with how the boys played.

‘Yorkshire played a good game and thoroughly outplayed us.

‘On Saturday night I thought they bowled really well with their lengths. On the final day we saw early wickets but then we saw Daws and Keith show the fight we need.

‘It was the positive we needed to take out the match.’

White praised Dawson’s contribution.

He also felt all the players have showed enough to suggest Hampshire have the quality in the team to quickly bounce back.

‘Daws has played well. It has been a good start to the season for him. We look through this XI and see they have all made a contribution which is good going forward,’ White added.

‘After last week we would have wanted more points but this is where we are at.’

Hampshire go to Kent on Wednesday in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

They will have to assess their wicket keepers after Lewis McManus was struck twice on the helmet and deemed unfit to bat against Yorkshire.

White said: ‘Tom (Alsop) might be fit for Wednesday. That is what we are planning for.

‘I don’t know what the process is for Lewis (McManus), it could be up to two weeks. He is unlikely to be available for Wednesday but could play on Friday.’