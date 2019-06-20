Hampshire talent James Vince urged to relax and enjoy occasion for England against Sri Lanka in Cricket World Cup

James Vince has been told to relax and enjoy his next Cricket World Cup experience when he opens for England against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The Hampshire captain didn’t manage to fire against Afghanistan, scoring 26 in the emphatic victory on Tuesday.

Team-mate Moeen Ali, who will bring up a century of one-day internationals in Friday's World Cup clash, has said he feels it’s been difficult for Vince knowing his opportunities have been limited.

While Eoin Morgan crushed 148 and Joe Root (88) and Jonny Bairstow (90) all cashed in it can’t have been easy for the Ageas Bowl talent to step into the side for his first match replacing the injured Jason Roy.

But Ali urged Vince to just enjoy the occasion on Friday in Leeds and let his talent take care of the rest.

He said: ‘It’s been very difficult for him, I think.

‘He’s always come in knowing he’s probably not going to be there for longer than two games, maybe even one sometimes.

‘I’d probably just say to him, not the cliche of “express yourself”, but just go out like you’re going to play all the games and make the most of it.

‘You’re playing a World Cup in England, we’re probably never going to do it again.

‘Don't get too caught up in trying to make sure you have to score a hundred or think you have to score runs.

‘They will come - he’s such a good player that those runs will definitely come if he just almost enjoys it rather than thinking it’s always a test.’