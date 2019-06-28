Hampshire have launched the club's new Vitality Blast playing kit ahead of this summer's competition.

This year’s T20 playing wear, provided as part of the Ageas Bowl outfit's continued partnership with adidas, was unveiled for the first time at the Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

Hampshire duo Mason Crane and Lewis McManus were on hand to showcase the new kit at the 170-metre high tower in Gunwharf.

The Royals will take to the field in their new playing wear in three weeks' time, when James Vince's side begin their T20 campaign with a huge ‘el clasicoast’ clash against Sussex Sharks on Friday, July 19, at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire’s quest to reach an eighth Finals Day in 10 years continues with home fixtures against Kent (July 21), Glamorgan (August 2) and Surrey (August 16), with clashes against Somerset (August 9), Essex (August 25) and Middlesex (August 29) also arriving at the Ageas Bowl.

Tickets, passports and hospitality packages for all of seven fixtures at the Ageas Bowl this summer have been in record-breaking demand and are available online via ageasbowl.com/cricket, via the new Hampshire Cricket App, over the phone on 0844 847 1863, or in person from the Ageas Bowl Ticketing and Membership Office.

Fans wishing to support the team by wearing team colours are also able to pre-order from the Hampshire Cricket Shop.

More information on how to pre-order your replica kit can be found online at ageasbowlshop.co.uk/hampshire-replica-cricket-clothing.