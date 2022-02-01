Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

But could that finally be about to end?

The former New England Patriot was eliminated from the AFC play-offs last weekend after almost completing another famous comeback.

However there is lots of speculation about his future.

Could TB12 finally be about to call it quits after over 20 years in the league?

Here’s everything we know so far:

What has Tom Brady said?

Tom Brady announced his retirement in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady said.

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential.

“And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

“My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100 per cent of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

When did Tom Brady make his debut?

After being drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, he made became the starter for the Patriots in the third week of the 2001 season and the rest is history.

What did he win in his career?

Brady won 7 Super Bowls – six in New England and one in Tampa Bay.

He broke numerous records including most wins, most games played by a quarterback and many, many more.

