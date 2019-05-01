Lee-on-the-Solent men’s first team won the Hampshire Squash League premiership title for the third year in a row.

At one stage with four matches to go Fair Oak beat Lee and closed the gap to within 20 points.

Lee-on-the-Solent talents have been enjoying great success

However an unbeaten run from then saw Lee win the title by 52 points. Lee played 18 matches and won 15, 306 points.

The season before the team won by 60 points and in 2016-17 won by 43 points.

Lee captain and director of squash and racketball Tim Vail said: ‘We are delighted to win the league again, we lost a couple of players due to university and work commitments so it was going to be tougher this season. However two of our homegrown junior players, Thomas Trott and Toby Ponting, have stepped up superbly and won some great victories against a lot of experience in this league.’

Vail, Brandon Hanley, Matt Ellicott and Len Westover are the regulars in the team.

Lee are hosting an England Squash Silver sanctioned event tournament on May 3 to May 5. Lee is one of only six clubs to be granted this level of event by the governing body.

Many top ranked juniors from all over the country will be descending down to courts at Lee-on-the-Solent, HMS Temeraire, and Portsmouth Grammar school for this event.

All semis and finals will be at Lee-on-the-Solent on Sunday. It is free entry so please come down and support.

Two of Lee-on-the-Solent juniors have represented England this season.

Alex Broadbridge (English junior champion boys’ under-13) played number one in the five nations where England retained the under-13 title.

Amelie Haworth (British junior champion girls’ under-13) is playing for England in the under-15 European Championships the weekend after The Solent Silver.