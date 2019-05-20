Hat-trick for Jonny Allum and Tommy Philp. Star duo enjoy three wins at Donington Park in Bemsee Sidecar Championship

Portsmouth’s Jonny Allum teamed up again with Tommy Philp to enjoy a spectacular weekend of racing in the Bemsee Sidecar Championship at Donington Park.

Round three of the competition saw the duo prove unbeatable from the start of the action, writes Barry Clay.

Philp, with Allum in the chair, put the Brian Gray’s Powerbiking Yamaha LCR sidecar on pole for the first race.

Race one on Saturday was six laps. They shot straight into the lead but an incident brought the red flag out so they had it all to do again. This time they pulled away and took their first outright win of the weekend as well as the F1 sidecar win. The fastest lap went to Martin Kirk and Shelley Smithies as they tried to catch them.

After a few alterations to the sidecar they lined up for the first of two 10-lap races on Sunday, this time they were second on the grid with Kirk and Smithies on pole.

When the lights went out it was the pole setters who made the break going into Redgate with Philp and Allum in close pursuit but they could not catch them as both crews pulled away from the pack.

With two laps remaining Kirk made a mistake and spun out at Old Hairpin and Philp and Aullum didn’t wait for an invitation to pass as they went on to take their second win of the weekend by 10.751secs.

The fastest lap of 1.14.372 went to Kirk and Smithies as they tried to regain the lead and that proved to be the fastest lap of the weekend.

For race three it was the same pair who headed into Redgate and this time Philp and Allum went right up the inside but Philp was forced to back off as they headed into Hollywood. However they sat right on the back wheel of the leaders just waiting for the moment when they could pounce and take the lead.

Again Kirk made a mistake, this time at the chicane and they spun out. Philp and Allum went on to take their third win of the weekend by a margin 14.962secs and set the fastest lap of the race,1.15.225.

They have extended their championship lead even further after what can only be described as a perfect weekend for the team.

Philp is the new kid on the block but along with the experienced Allum he is already showing the established teams that he intends to take this championship in only his first season racing sidecars.