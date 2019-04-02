It was a remarkable double celebration for two legends of Southsea parkrun on Saturday with 250 runs completed by Brett Rumfitt and 250 volunteers by Katherine Newell.

Hats were worn to raise money for charity to add to the sense of style on show for the occasion.

The fantastic turnout of 547 people ensured it was a great event.

At Portsmouth Lakeside young Ellie Jeffrey was co-run director as she continued her marvellous contribution to the parkrun scene having done lots of volunteering.

All the parkruns rely on volunteers helping out in various different roles to ensure they can happen each weekend.

James Baker led the way around the course on Saturday with a fast time of 16.14 and that was a good leg stretcher for him ahead of winning the excellent QE Spring Half Marathon race on Sunday.

In total 308 people completed the parkrun and another runner who was also in action on Sunday was Pauline Dorn who continued her good form recently with a smashing time of 27.47. That was a personal best by a big margin and was also followed by a good half marathon for her at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.

Natalie Thompson enjoyed a good run as she got a new personal best of 22.04 to finish first lady.

Sam Upton finished first at Queen Elizabeth parkrun on Saturday with a fast time of 17.41 and Olivia Jones was the first female finisher in 25.29.

In total 112 people completed the 5k around the country park.

The juniors led the charge at Havant parkrun with impressive new personal bests. Rowan Tyler finished in first position with a time of 18.21 and Alfie Moth was second with a good new personal best of 18.47.

Marjorie Huet-Martin was the first female finisher as she recorded a new personal best time of 21.24.

It was the 359th Havant parkrun and 265 people completed the course at Staunton Country Park.

Cameron Wilford finished first at Whiteley parkrun. Emma Montiel was the first lady and 259 people completed the 105th event.

The 201st Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun saw an amazing turnout of 614 people. This was the second biggest total in the history of the event at Marine Parade East.