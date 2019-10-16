Havant ace Kye Stevens excited for pro debut at Shock N Awe 30 after sterling amateur career

Have your say

Kye Stevens believes he can carry on where he left off in the professional game.

The Havant ace steps out amateur company for the first time at Shock N Awe 30 on Saturday.

Stevens, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, ended his days in the unpaid ranks with a superb 6-1 record and held two welterweight titles.

Now the former Warblington School pupil makes his pro debut against Bofale Eloge Imbula inside Portsmouth Guildhall.

Stevens, 21, admits he’s going to find things tougher – but is confident he can make a seamless transition.

He said: ‘I feel 100 per cent and I’m looking forward to it.

‘The training has been good and couldn’t have gone any better.

‘I can’t wait for it. It’s my pro debut and I have been excited for weeks!

‘I’ve had an eight-week camp, which has been a bit longer and more intense, but it’s gone really well.

‘The biggest challenge is being wary of elbows, because they’re allowed now, and we’ve got smaller gloves on.

‘I probably can't rush in as much because you can get away with it a bit at amateur level but pros are more experienced and mature.

‘I’d say I’ll have to watch out for the elbows, but it works both ways. I’ll be in there throwing elbows and have been focusing on them now they’re allowed in the pro career.’

Eloge Imbulais an opponent Stevens is well aware of.

The dangerous Frenchman silenced the home crowd when he finished Gym 01’s Gwyn Barry just seconds into the first round at Shock N Awe 28 last year.

Stevens, however, is bullish he will triumph.

He added: ‘I was supposed to fight someone else but he pulled out, but luckily I’ve had a few weeks to prepare for this guy.

‘I’m not wary of him at all. He has got power and is coming down to welterweight from middleweight for the first time.

‘I know he’s going to be powerful for the weight class but I’m going to treat him no different.

‘Hopefully I’ll get him out of the way then it’ll be onto the next one.’