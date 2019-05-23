Havant bowlers will be bouncing after working with Australia and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl

Have your say

Havant are hoping their opening bowlers will have an extra dimension to their game against Bashley (Rydal) in their Southern League premier division contest at Havant Park.

Siviwe Gidana and Portsmouth University student Krissie Mistry have spent the week bowling against some of the best batsmen in the world.

They were drafted in to help Australia and West Indies in their practice nets at the Ageas Bowl ahead of the ICC World Cup.

Team manager Craig Stainton reckons it was a unique opportunity for both players.

He said: ‘They have spent all week involved with top players and coaches.

‘Some of that is bound to have rubbed off on them.

‘It should certainly give them a lot to think about.

‘This could give us that little bit extra we might need to beat Bashley who come into the game with an unbeaten record.

‘Again it will be down to whether we perform to our true potential.

‘If we do then this is a game we are well capable of winning.’

Apart from their bowlers Stainton is also looking for his top five batsmen to perform.

They did well at Bournemouth in the last game before rain caused the game to be abandoned.

On a difficult wicket and in difficult conditions Havant posted a competitive 205 for eight target.

Pete Hopson led the way with a superb innings before he fell just five runs short of his century.

Hopson is a key figure having dropped down to number three in the batting order.

Stainton added: ‘Pete has opened the batting for about 10 years but now gives us a lot of stability at number three.

‘All our top five have got starts so far this season.

‘If we are to beat Bashley then we need a couple to go on and get big scores.’

Burridge also face a big test when they host unbeaten Lymington at Botley Road.

The home side were also thwarted by the weather last time out when their game at Basingstoke & North Hants was abandoned.

It was particularly frustrating. They had the home side in big trouble at 126 for five.

In division one Portsmouth cross the Solent to take on winless Ventnor.

Portsmouth & Southsea are determined to avoid a third successive defeat as they host Fawley in division three.