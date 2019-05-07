Havant celebrate impressive Hampshire Cup hat-trick

Havant became the most successful hockey club in the history of the Hampshire Cup when they won all three of their matches on finals day held at the Edge Sports Centre, in Haslemere, on bank holiday Monday.

The day got off to the best possible start for Havant when their under-18 boys defeated a very powerful Bournemouth 3-2. Havant went two goals into the lead before conceding a goal with 10 minutes left in the second half. Bournemouth withdrew their keeper in favour of a kicking back but could not reduce the deficit.

Havant celebrate winning the Hampshire Cup

Then in the main event Havant men’s first team beat rivals Fareham 3-2 – completing a hat-trick of wins over their rivals this season.

Fareham took the lead when Adam Bloomfield deflected a shot into the roof of the net past Tim Hoare in the Havant goal.

Charlie Stubbings pulled a goal back before the half-time whistle with a reverse shot from a very narrow angle.

Fareham went ahead again with Jamie Rawlings converting a penalty corner, prior to second team player Colin Simmonds scoring an overhead slam on his debut to level the scores.

Havant under-18s beat Bournemouth under-18s 2-1

The game was won late in the second half when Matt Cotrell set up Mike Deller-Merricks to flick the ball into the Fareham goal past the last defender on the line.

This victory was a fifth Hampshire Cup win for Havant in the past six years.

To finish off a very successful day Havant’s third team beat Fareham seconds 6-4 to win the Open League Cup.