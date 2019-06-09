Havant get over the line but manner of success highlights plenty to work on

Have your say

Chris Stone admitted Havant have plenty of work to do after edging victory against Southern Premier League strugglers Alton by two wickets at Havant Park.

In the closing stages there was even a chance that the visitors might pull off a shock win.

With eight wickets down and Alton threatening, Richard Jerry managed to squeeze a ball between the wicket-keeper and slips to score the winning runs.

Skipper Stone said: ‘We didn’t have a wonderful last five overs.

‘Winning this game was a lot harder than it should have been.

‘At the moment our middle order batsmen are having a tough time of it.

‘It is an area where we need to improve things.

‘We know that it can be difficult when you have several players out of form at the same time.

‘All they can do is be patient, keep working hard and try to face as many balls as they can.

‘Towards the end the momentum was definitely with Alton but the most important thing was picking up the win.’

At the start of the game Stone asked the visitors to bat first being conscious of the rain in the area.

Strike bowler Jerry grabbed five wickets for 20 runs. He took out the top three batsmen with just 23 runs on the board.

He then returned to finish the bowling task as Alton were all out for 138 runs.

Stone added: ‘Richard has been with us for a few years and consistently hits his line and length.

‘At the same time he moves the ball away a bit.

‘He caused South Wilts problems last week and Alton couldn’t handle him.

‘We bowled really well.’

The run chase seemed pretty routine as Havant’s top four batsmen guided them to 103 for three.

Harry Gadd (27), Stuart Ransley (32), Pete Hopson (23) and Richard Hindley (20) all contributed valuable runs.

A sudden collapse which saw the home side lose six wickets for 29 runs suddenly put them in danger.

It was an unconvincing Havant however who claimed the win in the end.

Burridge were thwarted by the wet weather as their home game against league leaders South Wilts was cancelled without a ball being bowled.