Havant play their final London one south away match of the season at Tottonians and will be looking to add to the gloom for their hosts.

Senior coach Will Knight is expecting the traditionally hard-fought affair against their close rivals on Saturday.

The teams have a good relationship and Havant will be disappointed if Tottonians end up relegated.

But they must also look after their own push to finish top six.

Knight said: ‘There has always been a great rivalry and mutual respect between the two clubs.

‘Tottonians always seem to pull out all the stops against us. It is a shame that it looks like they are going to be relegated this season.

‘I am sure that they will bounce back very quickly.

‘We are looking to finish the season as strongly as possible and see winning this game as very much part of that.

‘Our aim is to finish the season as high up the league as we can.

‘Having played a succession of games on our artificial pitch we also have to adapt to getting back on grass.

‘It is important we play the right rugby in what could be difficult conditions.’

Knight is pleased to have Dan Munden back in at number eight after injury.

It means Joe Davis moves across to wing forward.

In the front row Tom Blackburn come in for the unavailable Luke Marks.

The three-quarters are unchanged giving the visitors some important continuity in selection.

Portsmouth end their London three south west season with a short trip to take on Petersfield at Penns Place.

Though disappointed to miss out on promotion third-placed Portsmouth still have plenty to play for.

They have a massive RFU Senior Vase semi-final against Honiton at Rugby Camp on Easter Saturday with a Twickenham final at stake.

Senior coach Neil McRoberts wants them to go into that game with a final league win under their belt.

Already-relegated Petersfield have just pride left to play for.

United Services Portsmouth finish with the toughest possible test at league-leaders Winchester.

In Hampshire one Locks Heath Pumas finish the season at Romsey.

Southsea Nomads should seal a third-place finish in Hampshire two by beating bottom of the league Fareham Heathens II at Furze Lane.