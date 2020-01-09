Havant have chance to keep up pressure in title race - free-scoring leaders Petersfield welcome Fareham Heathens

Have your say

Havant continue their push for the London 1 South title against H.A.C (Honourable Artillery Company) at Chiswick.

Second-placed Havant are just a point behind leaders Westcombe Park and resumed after the festive break with a thumping 57-17 win against Beckenham.

‘We have opened up a bit of a gap - eight points - between us and the teams below us,’ said senior coach Will Knight.

‘It was good to put a bit of a marker down in our first game back.

‘We are in a good place and there is all to play for.

‘It is such a tight and competitive league that I am sure there is still lots to happen.’

n Hampshire Premier leaders Petersfield welcome Fareham Heathens to Penns Place (2pm).

Field - who have scored more than 600 points in their 14 league games - hold a three-point lead over Alton, who have a game in hand.

Coach Jim Pearce insists the aim at the club is to win more than they lose, though, promotion is becoming an increasing possibility.

‘There are a lot of smiles at the club with players enjoying their rugby,’ said Pearce.

‘We are getting large numbers at training.

‘We had a good 40-point win against Fareham Heathens earlier in the season.

‘They will provide us with a tough battle up front.

‘It is nice being top of the league and we want to stay there.

‘If we can keep picking up five point bonus wins then we will keep our noses in front.’

Two players, Ethan Ogilvie and Sam Carroll, have left to go travelling.

The only change in the forwards sees Ryan Moore in at loose-head prop, while in the three-quarters Al Sheldon moves from wing to scrum half.

Exciting colts prospect George Davey could make his debut on the wing.