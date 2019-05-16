Havant have inspiration as they aim to build momentum away at Bournemouth

Have your say

Havant are looking to use last weekend’s double league and cup success as inspiration for their tough visit to Bournemouth in the Southern League premier division.

After losing their opening game of the season the team bounced back in fine style.

They achieved an outstanding success against St Cross Symondians in the league and followed it up by beating Middleton in the National Club Knock-out competition.

Havant cricket team manager Craig Stainton believes the key to their change of fortunes was greater application.

He said: ‘We showed the level of application that is needed week in, week out.

‘This is a high quality league and you can’t afford to be below your best.

‘If you are then you will get beaten.

‘Against St Cross it was pleasing to see players fulfilling their potential.

‘Richard Hindley will get all the plaudits but it was also a really good team performance.

‘On a couple of occasions we pulled ourselves back into the game and it could have gone either way. We are going to need to bring our A game to Bournemouth.’

Havant name an unchanged team. Hindley continues as captain in the absence of Chris Stone who is ruled out by a knee injury.

Also in the premier division Burridge will fancy their chances at winless Basingstoke & North Hants. They got off the mark with a three-wicket win against Alton.

Waterlooville are hoping to break their division two duck against Langley Manor at Rowlands Avenue.

In division three Fareham & Crofton and Purbrook are in derby action at Bath Lane.

Both teams are searching for a first win after disappointing starts to the season.

The key will be who can improve their batting after being bowled out cheaply in their opening two matches.

Hambledon, boosted by their excellent win at Portsmouth & Southsea, host unbeaten Trojans at Ridgemeadow.

Captain Spencer Le Clerq is pleased to have fast bowler Will Hardman back from Exeter University.

He is, however, still without the vastly-experienced Ian Turner who has an arm injury.

Portsmouth & Southsea are looking to bounce back quickly as they travel to Hythe & Dibden.