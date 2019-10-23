Havant hit six on the road ... but Fareham concede the same at home
The visitors got off to a flying start and within 11 minutes were 2-0 up thanks to a brace from Manu Silvetti. One of the goals was assisted by Atiq Arshad, who was returning earlier than expected from his international commitments. Brighton reduced the arrears before half-time, but it was Havant who struck first in the second half when Miguel Rodrigues scored from a backhand pass by Jakub Janicki. The visitors then added three more goals in six pulsating minutes. First, fine interchange passing allowed Charlie Stubbings - another livewire influential performance - to set up Mike Deller-Merricks. There were then first national league goals for Janicki and under-18 player Morgan Sturt as Havant took complete control. Brighton grabbed their second four minutes from time. The only downside for Havant was a knee injury suffered by captain Craig Duffy, which leaves him doubtful for this Saturday’s encounter at Sevenoaks. Fareham are second from bottom after being outplayed and outclassed in a 6-0 home thrashing by slick Sevenoaks. Their already slim squad hit by injury, Fareham were seldom at the races against their north Kent visitors who spent the past two winters playing in the England Premier Division. Head coach Ben Barnes reflected: ‘We knew they were going to be strong and they really punished us. ‘They pressed us well, and forced us into bad decisions. We did not start well and it was uphill from the first two goals.’ Sevenoaks were 2-0 up inside ten minutes through the hugely influential Ed Matts and former South Africa international Ian Haley, their player-coach. It was game over once Andrew Ross had converted a short corner and then fired in a penalty stroke. Former Great Britain Olympian Richard Mantel, helping out Fareham’s depleted numbers, was sin binned for the penalty award and while he sat in the cooler Aaron Cheema made it 5-0. Sam George, who had been involved in three assists, completed the rout 10 minutes from time. Fareham travel to Southgate this Saturday.