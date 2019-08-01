Havant hope to throw formbook out of the window against South Wilts in Southern League premier division

Have your say

Havant are hoping to throw the formbook out of the window when they entertain second-placed South Wilts in the Southern League premier division on Saturday.

The Havant Park outfit are in desperate need of a change in fortune after a run of five games without a win.

That form has seen Chris Stone’s outfit slide to third from bottom in the table – with five matches remaining.

In a busy weekend for Havant, they travel to Burridge in the quarter-finals of the Twenty20 Cup.

Both teams have an excellent white-ball pedigree.

Havant were runners-up in 2017, while Burridge won the plate competition in the same season.

Stone’s troops are also still involved in the National Club Championship.

They will travel to Weybridge for a rearranged tie next weekend.

Burridge will warm up for their knockout clash against Havant by welcoming Bournemouth to Botley Road on Saturday.

Captain Rick Ankers is hoping his team can build on their excellent 66-run win at Lymington last time out.

In that game, Hilio de Abreu (97) was unlucky to miss out on his second century of the season.

Portsmouth are also involved in a double-header.

They kick their weekend off with a visit to Andover in division one on Saturday.

On Sunday, Jack Marston’s side will aim to land a Twenty20 Cup shock by beating premier division Lymington at St Helen’s Field.

Waterlooville will be disappointed if they fail to chalk up a third successive win in division two.

They travel to Mays Bounty to play strugglers Basingstoke & North Hants II.

In division three, Fareham & Crofton are in derby action against Hambledon at Bath Lane.

With three wins in their past four games, the home side have given themselves a chance of avoiding a quick return to the Hampshire League.

However, captain Tom Kent knows his team have to keep winning to survive.

It is third versus fourth at the Heath.

Purbrook welcome Hythe & Dibden with both teams desperate for a win to keep their outside chances of promotion alive.