Havant humbled by Burridge to sit second from bottom

Havant look set to record their worst season for many years after losing by six-wickets to arch-rivals Burridge at Havant Park.

The latest defeat – their eighth of the season – sent them tumbling to second from bottom of the Southern League premier division table.

For a team who are usually challenge for and win titles on an annual basis, it is further disappointment.

It comes just a week after they were knocked out of the National Club Cup by Weybridge.

Put into bat by Burridge, the home side suffered an early blow with the loss of opener Harry Gadd.

Wickets fell at regular intervals, with Alec Damley-Jones (four for 21) inflicting the major damage.

Wicket-keeper Jeremy Bulled (34) top-scored as the home side were restricted to 137 for seven.

Although Burridge opener Joe Collings-Wells had to retire hurt after facing just five balls, they were rarely in trouble.

Fellow-opener Azimunoor Chowdhury (44) and Chris Blake (24) laid the necessary platform for the win.

In division one, Portsmouth had their ambitions of finishing runners-up dented by a narrow five-run defeat at Calmore Sports.

In a thrilling finale, Fahad Ahmad was run out two balls from the end.

Earlier, Calmore had been restricted to 186 for six off their 50 overs, with Andrew Marston (three for 19) their chief tormentor.

Fraser Hay (56) and Thomas Waller (37) got the visitors within touching distance before the frantic finish.

Sarisbury Athletic's poor form continued with a four-wicket defeat at OT's & Romsey.

Waterlooville consolidated their mid-table position in division two with a four-wicket win at South Wilts II.

Ashan Silva took three for 13 as the home side were limited to 163 for eight.

Tom Greene (57) led the successful ’Ville reply.

The relegation battle in division three remains a close-run affair.

With just two games left, four teams – including Fareham & Crofton, Portsmouth & Southsea and Purbrook – are still in danger.

Fareham & Crofton suffered a 69-run defeat at Fawley, while the other two local sides had their games washed out.

Hambledon also lost their game to the weather.

Portsmouth & Southsea face a winner-takes-all game against fellow strugglers Trojans next weekend.