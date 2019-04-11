Havant keen to finish on a high and dash Medway’s hopes of reaching promotion play-offs

Have your say

Havant bring the curtain down on the London one south season with an attractive game against promotion chasing Medway at Hooks Lane (3pm).

Senior coach Will Knight is keen to see his side sign off in a positive fashion.

It’s important the for the hosts who want to be among the promotion chasers soon and they will get a test of their mettle.

Knight said: ‘This is a big game for us and an even bigger one for Medway.

‘Medway know a big win against us will give them a sniff of a play-off place.

‘We want to head into the summer on a winning note.

‘Our team has shown they are capable of beating the top teams in the league.

‘We probably have our strongest squad of the season to choose from.’

The home side bring Mike Brooks into the back row where he will line up alongside Dan Munden and Joe Davis.

In the three-quarters Jerome Rudder replaces Loz Blackburn at full-back.

For Havant it has been a unique and strange season in many ways but one which has seen them overcome a number of difficulties.

Knight recognises there has never before been a season like it.

He said: ‘I don’t think we understood in the first half of the season the impact the ground development would have.

‘In terms of pre-season and the early months of the league campaign we didn’t have a pitch because it was being dug up.

‘Having to play all our games away from home took its toll.

‘On top of that we suffered an injury and unavailability crisis like never before.

‘Once we had our new pitch we were able to return to something more like normality.

‘If the league season had started in December it would have been a totally different story.

‘We would now be at the top challenging for promotion.

‘A big plus has been the number of players who took opportunities to step up.

‘This will stand us in good stead moving forward.

‘I believe we now have the best facilities for playing rugby for many miles around.

‘Further developments are planned to put the club on an even more solid financial base and provide extra funds for developing rugby.’