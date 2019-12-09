Havant Ladies hammer Southampton … Portsmouth Valkyries battle against tough rivals and the wind to triumph

Havant Ladies moved back to the top of the Women’s National Championship Division One South East (South) table by hammering Southampton at Hooks Lane.

They ran in nine first half tries en route to a 51-0 interval lead and an eventual 82-5 victory.

Havant's Nette Petley makes a great tackle against Southampton. Photo by Dave Haines

Gemma Carter, Steph Wyatt, Sarah Parkinson (2), Nette Petley (2), Melissa Woolmer, Rhiannon Johnson and Lauren Chambers all touched down in the opening 40 minutes.

Parkinson also kicked four conversions.

Daisy Sparshatt began the second half scoring and the rout continued with further scores from Natasha Bullock (2), Marlyse Sire and a second for Carter.

Senior coach Dean Dryhurst felt the result showed how far the Havant squad has come.

Havant's Nette Petley. Picture by Dave Haines

'At the start of the season we only beat Southampton 27-17 so this shows the progress we have made,' he said.

'It has come as the result of a lot of hard work put in at training.

‘Sam Parkinson had an outstanding game and it was good to see Lauren Chambers get a try on her debut.

'Captain Natasha Bullock and vice-captain Lucy King also made influential contributions, driving everyone on.

Havant Ladies v Southampton Ladies. Picture by Dave Haines

'The win means we are top of the league at Christmas.

'When we come back in the new year, it will be in a top of the table clash against our main rivals London Irish Ladies.'

*

Portsmouth Valkyries claimed a hard-fought 12-0 win against Newbury Ladies at Rugby Camp.

Havant's Natasha Bullock in action against Southampton Ladies. Photo by Dave Haines

Sophy Roseaman scored the only try of the first half as the hosts battled against the strong wind.

Sammy Groves added the conversion.

In the second period Hannah Cole crashed over from close range after being fed by Roseaman.

Home captain Bronwyn Jacobs rated it one of their toughest games this season.

'We had to work incredibly hard against tough opponents,' she explained.

'For the first 20 minutes we were up against a 90 miles per hour wind, but then it disappeared.

Nette Petley on the charge for Havant against Southampton. Photo by Dave Haines.

'Being able to change our pattern of play gave us the edge.

'Newbury play a similar style to us so we looked to play a wider game.

'Excellent support play and our greater pace allowed us to play on the front foot.'

In the forwards Roseaman and Megan Musgrave were outstanding, while centre Georgi Outhwaite made numerous tackles and some incisive breaks.

The Valkyries are in RFU Cup action next weekend at Bristolians St Mary’s Old Boys Ladies.