Havant manage to claim better of draw with Burridge as rain impacts on close contest

Havant claimed a winning draw in their rain-affected Southern League cricket timed game at Burridge.

The home side set Havant a target of 245 for eight off 45 overs.

Further rain meant the Havant innings was reduced to 41 overs and they finished on 185 for three.

Burridge opened up well with Sullivan White (31) and Joe Collings-Wells (62) putting on 97 runs for the first wicket.

Richard Lock (25), Hilio de Abreu (30), Derek Kenway (36) and Dan Stancliffe (29 not out) all made good starts.

In reply Stuart Ransley and Pete Hopson both fell cheaply but Harry Gadd (43), Richard Hindley (60 not out) and captain Chris Stone (63 not out) provided the middle-order stability that has been missing so far this season.

Stone felt under the circumstances his side achieved all they could.

He said: ‘It was a difficult day with all the rain around.

‘We had two or three breaks for rain and lost something like 20 overs.

‘When that happens in a timed game, unless one side totally capitulates it is almost impossible to force a result.

‘The wicket was a good one, not easy to bowl a team out on.

‘Ultimately we got ourselves into a good position and achieved the winning draw.

‘It is a shame about the weather because I think it would have been a close contest if it had gone the full length.

‘Batting second meant we could stay in control.

‘We found ourselves in a slightly precarious position with two wickets down but formed a couple of good partnerships.

‘It was good to see our middle order being solid because that is something we have lacked so far this season.’

Sarisbury Athletic slipped to a disappointing 43 run defeat at Old Tauntonians & Romsey in division one.

Jason Allmark (three for 41) and Cameron Pye (three for 11) were the pick of the Sarisbury bowlers as they bowled their hosts out for 179 runs.

The visitors, however, failed to recover from a disastrous start that saw them slump to 75 for six.