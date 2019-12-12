Havant now seen as a 'big scalp' and must avoid 'complacency' after going top

Have your say

Will Knight insists there is no complacency in the Havant camp as they welcome KCS Old Boys to Hooks Lane in the London One South.

Havant took over at the top after toppling previous leaders Westcombe Park with an excellent performance in Kent last weekend.

And Knight accepts that Havant are now the team there to be shot at.

‘We are top of the pile and, in the eyes of the other teams, there to be knocked off,’ he said.

‘Our opponents will see us as a big scalp.

‘It has taken a lot of hard work to get where we are and we realise that it will be even harder staying there.

‘If we don't win then by Saturday evening we could find ourselves back in third place.

‘The players themselves won't allow any complacency to creep in.

‘Our squad is maturing and our leadership group is very experienced.

‘They know that they have to maintain the standards that have got them where they are.

‘KCS Old Boys are new to us but we do know that they confidently turned over Horsham in their last game.

‘They will be dangerous opponents and we will need to be at our best.

‘Visitors tend to raise their game at our fabulous arena in front of a big crowd.

‘For us, it is all about maintaining the intensity and physicality of recent games.

‘We are confident that, if we do that, we will have enough to do the job.’

The home side could make changes, allowing them to utilise the depth of their squad.

In the forward line, Luke Marks gets a start as loose-head prop with Jack Ward-Golden at tight-head.

Andrea Pozzi has a slight knock, so Jerome Trail moves to hooker.

Harrison Young is back in the second row with Will Brock sliding across to blind-side wing forward.

In the three-quarters, Wayne Dugan replaces Joe Moore, who is being rested, at inside centre.

James Wise and Rory Penfold occupy the wing berths.

‘We have two very tough games before the Christmas break, including a derby at Chichester,’ said Knight.

‘It is important that we keep our defensive shape which provides the foundation to what we do.

‘At the same time, we can build on our precision and accuracy in attack.

‘One of our strengths is the increasing ability to make decisions in the heat of battle.’