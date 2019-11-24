Have your say

Havant turned on the power to record an impressive 36-6 London One South win at Horsham.

The visitors scored six tries in their bonus-point victory, restricting their hosts to just a couple of penalties.

It saw Will Knight’s third-placed side cut the gap at the top two points as leaders Westcombe Park were beaten.

And the Havant head coach was delighted with the positivity shown by Havant against decent opponents.

‘We produced a powerful performance against good opposition in difficult handling conditions,’ said Knight.

‘Horsham will trouble a lot of teams in our league and take points off them.

‘It was a very efficient display by us.

‘Our forwards fronted up and set the platform.

‘They carried hard around the breakdown and released our backs, who at times were far too good for Horsham.’

The visitors raced out of the blocks, scoring their opening try after just 39 seconds.

Jerome Trail burst into the 22 and the ball was moved out to Wayne Dugan who crashed over.

Left-winger James Wise soon added a second try as he possessed too much pace for his opposite number.

Horsham hit back with two penalties but Havant stretched their lead to 23-6 at the break.

Winger Scott Morris claimed a try and then provided the off-load for Joel Knight to score soon after.

Horsham threw everything at Havant at the start of the second half but the visitors’ defence stood strong to keep them out.

Havant regained the initiative when Ben Chambers showed good anticipation to score an interception try.

Knight added the conversion to give Havant a 30-6 lead.

The final score came ten minutes from the end with Wise grabbing his second try of the game.

Once again Havant showed if their forwards gain the ascendancy they have the firepower outside to cause opponents all sorts of problems.

‘It remains very tight at the top of our league,’ added Knight.

‘This keeps us in third spot and keeps the pressure on the two teams above us.

‘The players put in a good shift and it augurs well for the future.

‘We have a break next week and then return to action in a huge game at Westcombe Park the following weekend.’